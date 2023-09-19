Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] Is Currently 0.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] jumped around 1.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $162.47 at the close of the session, up 0.63%. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Third-Quarter Results.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 17th to review third-quarter results. Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jessica Moore, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call. The question and answer portion of the call will also include additional members of Johnson & Johnson’s executive team.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast/conference call in the following ways:.

Johnson & Johnson stock is now -8.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JNJ Stock saw the intraday high of $163.145 and lowest of $160.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 181.04, which means current price is +8.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.95M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 5788826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $180.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 27.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has JNJ stock performed recently?

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.24, while it was recorded at 163.05 for the last single week of trading, and 164.40 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.08 and a Gross Margin at +67.67. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 21.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.33. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $117,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 5.75%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JNJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JNJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.