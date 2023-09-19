Jefferies slashes price target on Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] – find out why.

Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE: PLNT] loss -3.56% on the last trading session, reaching $48.50 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Planet Fitness Announces Leadership Transition.

Craig Benson Appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, Effective Immediately.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the “Company”), today announced that Craig R. Benson, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Benson’s appointment follows the decision by the Board to transition to new leadership, resulting in Chris Rondeau’s departure as the Company’s CEO. Rondeau will continue to serve as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors and will be nominated for re-election at the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting. Rondeau will continue to serve the Company in an advisory role as contemplated under his existing agreements with the Company to help ensure a smooth transition.

Planet Fitness Inc. represents 84.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.08 billion with the latest information. PLNT stock price has been found in the range of $48.01 to $50.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, PLNT reached a trading volume of 6332929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLNT shares is $75.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Planet Fitness Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-19-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Fitness Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLNT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for PLNT stock

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.84. With this latest performance, PLNT shares dropped by -17.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.32 for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.58, while it was recorded at 55.41 for the last single week of trading, and 72.45 for the last 200 days.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.56 and a Gross Margin at +37.36. Planet Fitness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLNT is now 13.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Additionally, PLNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 109.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] managed to generate an average of $35,564 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Planet Fitness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]

The top three institutional holders of PLNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PLNT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PLNT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.