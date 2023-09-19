Jefferies lifts Cano Health Inc. [CANO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.12% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.01%. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Cano Health Announces Plans for Regaining Compliance with NYSE Stock Price Criteria.

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) (“Cano Health” or the “Company” announced today that it was notified by NYSE Regulation Inc. (the “NYSE”) that it is not in compliance with Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the “Listing Rule”) because the average closing stock price of a share of the Company’s Class A common stock was less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

Pursuant to the Listing Rule, the Company has 6 months following the NYSE notification to regain compliance with the Listing Rule, during which time the Company’s Class A common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE. If the Company determines that it will cure the price condition by taking an action requiring stockholder approval, such as a reverse stock split, the 6-month window may be extended if the Company obtains stockholder approval by no later than its next annual stockholders’ meeting and implements the action promptly thereafter.

Over the last 12 months, CANO stock dropped by -95.54%. The average equity rating for CANO stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $175.62 million, with 274.64 million shares outstanding and 224.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.17M shares, CANO stock reached a trading volume of 7151553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

CANO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.01. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -24.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.66 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8879, while it was recorded at 0.3444 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2209 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cano Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc. [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.94 and a Gross Margin at +12.09. Cano Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.57.

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.89. Additionally, CANO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 462.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$47,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Institutonal Ownership Details

