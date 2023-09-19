For FibroGen Inc. [FGEN], Analyst sees a drop to $2. What next?

FibroGen Inc. [NASDAQ: FGEN] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.89 during the day while it closed the day at $0.79. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM that FibroGen Announces Topline Results from LELANTOS-2, a Phase 3 Clinical Study of Pamrevlumab in Ambulatory Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

– Study did not meet the primary endpoint –.

FibroGen Inc. stock has also loss -16.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FGEN stock has declined by -95.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -96.05% and lost -95.07% year-on date.

The market cap for FGEN stock reached $82.75 million, with 97.73 million shares outstanding and 92.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, FGEN reached a trading volume of 10037745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FGEN shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FGEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FibroGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FibroGen Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for FGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63.

FGEN stock trade performance evaluation

FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.61. With this latest performance, FGEN shares dropped by -38.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.47 for FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6004, while it was recorded at 0.8956 for the last single week of trading, and 13.8188 for the last 200 days.

FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.90 and a Gross Margin at +85.59. FibroGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -208.66.

Return on Total Capital for FGEN is now -133.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -312.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.44. Additionally, FGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] managed to generate an average of -$496,037 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.FibroGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.