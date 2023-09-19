First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Revenue clocked in at $3.52 billion, down -54.16% YTD: What’s Next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] price plunged by -1.92 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 10:20 PM that First Horizon Recognized by Professional Women’s Magazine in 2023 Annual Best of the Best.

Receives Award for Top Employer for Women.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) has been recognized by Professional Women’s Magazine as a 2023 Best of the Best Employer for women. Professional Woman’s Magazine, now celebrating its 24th year, polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for its Best of the Best evaluations in their efforts promoting the advancement of multicultural women in all aspects of business and employment.

A sum of 6262846 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.34M shares. First Horizon Corporation shares reached a high of $11.41 and dropped to a low of $11.21 until finishing in the latest session at $11.23.

The one-year FHN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.69. The average equity rating for FHN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $14.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.33.

FHN Stock Performance Analysis:

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -11.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.81 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.67, while it was recorded at 11.49 for the last single week of trading, and 17.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Horizon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.87. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.11.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.22. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $121,671 per employee.

FHN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 2.40%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FHN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FHN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.