Copart Inc. [CPRT] Revenue clocked in at $3.87 billion, up 45.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.25% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.27%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Copart Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended July 31, 2023.

For the three months ended July 31, 2023, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $997.6 million, $457.6 million, and $347.8 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $114.2 million, or 12.9%; an increase in gross profit of $76.0 million, or 19.9%; and an increase in net income of $84.1 million, or 31.9%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended July 31, 2023 were $0.36 compared to $0.27 last year, an increase of 33.3%.

Over the last 12 months, CPRT stock rose by 60.67%. The one-year Copart Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.03. The average equity rating for CPRT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.43 billion, with 954.88 million shares outstanding and 864.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, CPRT stock reached a trading volume of 5524401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Copart Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $47.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Copart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 53.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

CPRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Copart Inc. [CPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for Copart Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.62, while it was recorded at 44.34 for the last single week of trading, and 38.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Copart Inc. Fundamentals:

Copart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

CPRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart Inc. go to 22.30%.

Copart Inc. [CPRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CPRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CPRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.