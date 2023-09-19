Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] – find out why.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ: RDHL] traded at a low on 09/18/23, posting a -4.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.81. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that RedHill Announces FDA sNDA Approval for Talicia®.

FDA approves supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Talicia, changing dosing to a simplified three times daily (TID) regimen, which may support increased patient adherence and treatment outcomes.

Talicia is the leading branded first-line therapy prescribed by U.S. gastroenterologists[1] for eradication of H. pylori – a bacterial infection that affects approximately 35% of the U.S. adult population[2].

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10049416 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stands at 10.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.37%.

The market cap for RDHL stock reached $4.67 million, with 5.85 million shares outstanding and 2.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 223.06K shares, RDHL reached a trading volume of 10049416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

How has RDHL stock performed recently?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, RDHL shares dropped by -12.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.81 for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0981, while it was recorded at 0.8327 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2554 for the last 200 days.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.33 and a Gross Margin at +46.06. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.97.

Return on Total Capital for RDHL is now -49.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -268.82. Additionally, RDHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 165.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] managed to generate an average of -$580,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]

The top three institutional holders of RDHL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RDHL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RDHL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.