C3.ai Inc. [AI] stock Initiated by Northland Capital analyst, price target now $40

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $27.345 during the day while it closed the day at $27.13. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Pantaleon and C3 AI Partner to Modernize Sugar Industry, Transforming Harvesting Operations.

Top global sugar producer projects up to $5 million benefit using C3 Generative AI.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that Pantaleon — the top sugar producer in Central America — has expanded its commitment with C3 AI by deploying C3 Generative AI to improve business efficiencies. Pantaleon first became a customer in early 2023 when it purchased two pilot applications — C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization and C3 AI Process Optimization.

C3.ai Inc. stock has also loss -3.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AI stock has declined by -39.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.49% and gained 142.45% year-on date.

The market cap for AI stock reached $3.31 billion, with 115.68 million shares outstanding and 99.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.07M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 6705009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.16.

AI stock trade performance evaluation

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.29 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.40, while it was recorded at 27.72 for the last single week of trading, and 25.79 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.