Avinger Inc. [AVGR] Stock trading around $6.07 per share: What’s Next?

Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGR] surged by $1.93 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.50 during the day while it closed the day at $6.07. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Avinger Initiates Full Commercial Launch of Tigereye ST Image-Guided CTO Crossing Device.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease, today announced full commercial launch of its Tigereye® ST next generation image-guided chronic total occlusion (CTO) crossing system. With the initiation of full commercial launch, all current and prospective accounts can now order the Tigereye ST device.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Prior to full commercialization, Avinger conducted a limited launch at 11 clinical centers in the United States, with approximately 50 CTO procedures performed with Tigereye ST by 13 physicians. These initial cases highlighted the successful implementation of the new design features into the platform, as well as an excellent safety profile, efficacy in crossing very challenging lesions, and exceptional product reliability.

Avinger Inc. stock has also loss -6.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AVGR stock has declined by -31.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.53% and lost -62.70% year-on date.

The market cap for AVGR stock reached $4.36 million, with 0.72 million shares outstanding and 0.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.97K shares, AVGR reached a trading volume of 40446504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avinger Inc. [AVGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGR shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Avinger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avinger Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53.

AVGR stock trade performance evaluation

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.11. With this latest performance, AVGR shares dropped by -26.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.23 for Avinger Inc. [AVGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.20, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 12.59 for the last 200 days.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avinger Inc. [AVGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -192.88 and a Gross Margin at +32.08. Avinger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -213.02.

Return on Total Capital for AVGR is now -69.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -254.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 394.57. Additionally, AVGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] managed to generate an average of -$248,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Avinger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AVGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AVGR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AVGR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.