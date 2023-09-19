Aravive Inc. [ARAV] Revenue clocked in at $9.20 million, down -88.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Aravive Inc. [NASDAQ: ARAV] closed the trading session at $0.15 on 09/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1499, while the highest price level was $0.17. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Aravive Announces Top-Line Results from Phase 3 AXLerate-OC Study of Batiraxcept in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer.

Trial did not meet primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

Cash at the end of Q2 of approximately $18M (unaudited) is expected to be sufficient to fund operations into early Q4 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -88.33 percent and weekly performance of 4.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -92.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -89.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.93M shares, ARAV reached to a volume of 5410043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aravive Inc. [ARAV]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Aravive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aravive Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09.

ARAV stock trade performance evaluation

Aravive Inc. [ARAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.05. With this latest performance, ARAV shares dropped by -25.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.42 for Aravive Inc. [ARAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6608, while it was recorded at 0.1481 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4350 for the last 200 days.

Aravive Inc. [ARAV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aravive Inc. [ARAV] shares currently have an operating margin of -775.28 and a Gross Margin at +90.30. Aravive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -835.31.

Return on Total Capital for ARAV is now -223.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -259.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -117.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aravive Inc. [ARAV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.26. Additionally, ARAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aravive Inc. [ARAV] managed to generate an average of -$3,318,348 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 154.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Aravive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Aravive Inc. [ARAV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ARAV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ARAV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ARAV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.