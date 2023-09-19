AppLovin Corporation [APP] Revenue clocked in at $2.88 billion, up 317.95% YTD: What’s Next?

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] jumped around 1.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $44.01 at the close of the session, up 2.78%. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Wurl and AppLovin Empower Streamers and Publishers to Turn CTV into a Performance Marketing Channel in New Report.

Report provides actionable advice on how to reach new audiences, optimize campaigns, and drive ROI with CTV advertising.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wurl, the leader in data-driven solutions for CTV, today released How to Turn CTV into a Performance Marketing Channel for Growth, a new report developed in partnership with leading marketing platform AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP). With CTV ad spending projected to reach over $25 billion in 2023, and more and more viewers moving away from traditional cable, the report highlights the significant role CTV advertising plays in reaching new audiences and driving revenue.

AppLovin Corporation stock is now 317.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APP Stock saw the intraday high of $44.89 and lowest of $42.085 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.76, which means current price is +377.59% above from all time high which was touched on 09/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, APP reached a trading volume of 4784969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AppLovin Corporation [APP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $43.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

How has APP stock performed recently?

AppLovin Corporation [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.80. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 16.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 225.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.93 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.59, while it was recorded at 42.39 for the last single week of trading, and 21.08 for the last 200 days.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppLovin Corporation [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.64 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. AppLovin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.37.

Return on Total Capital for APP is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.92. Additionally, APP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] managed to generate an average of -$112,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for AppLovin Corporation [APP]

The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in APP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in APP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.