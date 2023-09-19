Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Revenue clocked in at $26.54 billion, up 44.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] price surged by 1.46 percent to reach at $2.02. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend.

The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy. In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Applied distributed $707 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $13.4 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of that period.

A sum of 5606855 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.71M shares. Applied Materials Inc. shares reached a high of $140.98 and dropped to a low of $137.52 until finishing in the latest session at $140.27.

The one-year AMAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.71. The average equity rating for AMAT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $155.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

AMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.76 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.76, while it was recorded at 142.33 for the last single week of trading, and 124.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.30. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.40.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 42.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.80. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $197,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

AMAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 13.70%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.