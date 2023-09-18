Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] Revenue clocked in at $7.16 billion, up 10.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: XRX] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 8:46 AM that Xerox Announces Expansion of Financial Services Program with PEAC Solutions.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) and PEAC Solutions have expanded their partnership for the provision of certain leasing and financial services programs to Xerox’s FITTLE network of independent dealers and resellers.

The FITTLE business and Xerox™ Financial Services (XFS) will return to captive lenders as the company focuses on core capabilities and offerings including print, IT and digital services. FITTLE and XFS will continue to offer financing for Xerox hardware, software, and solutions providing our clients with best-in-class services to help them succeed in today’s dynamic hybrid workplace.

A sum of 21899437 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.50M shares. Xerox Holdings Corporation shares reached a high of $16.292 and dropped to a low of $15.90 until finishing in the latest session at $16.06.

The one-year XRX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -26.76. The average equity rating for XRX stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

XRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, XRX shares gained by 8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.82, while it was recorded at 16.16 for the last single week of trading, and 15.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xerox Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.47 and a Gross Margin at +30.68. Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for XRX is now 2.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.64. Additionally, XRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] managed to generate an average of -$15,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

XRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corporation go to 6.88%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in XRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in XRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.