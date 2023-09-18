why Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.74

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] loss -0.18% on the last trading session, reaching $5.63 price per share at the time. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM that ITAÚ UNIBANCO – Material Fact: Payment of Interest on Capital.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors has approved, at the meeting held on this date, the payment of interest on capital to stockholders, in the amount of R$ 0.2693 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$ 0.228905 per share, except for the corporate stockholders able to prove that they are immune or exempt from such withholding, which will be made until April 30, 2024, as usually done by the Company, based on the final stockholding position recorded on September 18, 2023, with their shares traded ex-rights starting September 19, 2023.

For further information, please visit on www.itau.com.br/investor-relations as follows: Contact IR > IR Service.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. represents 9.80 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.52 billion with the latest information. ITUB stock price has been found in the range of $5.60 to $5.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.30M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 21727689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.95.

Trading performance analysis for ITUB stock

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.43. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.47 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.68, while it was recorded at 5.58 for the last single week of trading, and 5.20 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.60. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 432.40. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 174.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.71.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 13.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ITUB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ITUB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.