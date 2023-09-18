Walmart Inc. [WMT] Is Currently -0.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] slipped around -0.61 points on Friday, while shares priced at $164.64 at the close of the session, down -0.37%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 10:04 AM that National PTA and Walmart Team Up to Support Students and Communities.

All PTAs to receive a free, one-year Walmart Business+ membership; funding to be awarded to select PTA grantees to host PTA Wellness Fairs.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

National PTA announced that Walmart, through Walmart Business, has become the association’s newest Proud National Sponsor. Together, National PTA and Walmart will support students and communities by offering all local PTAs throughout the country a free, one-year Walmart Business+ membership, an estimated value of approximately $2 million, through which PTAs can save on needed supplies for their schools. Additionally, National PTA, through the support of Walmart, will provide funding to local PTAs to host PTA Wellness Fairs for students and families to learn about healthy living.

Walmart Inc. stock is now 16.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WMT Stock saw the intraday high of $165.66 and lowest of $163.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 165.85, which means current price is +20.98% above from all time high which was touched on 09/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 21242527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Walmart Inc. [WMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $178.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has WMT stock performed recently?

Walmart Inc. [WMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.81 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.18, while it was recorded at 164.66 for the last single week of trading, and 150.10 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.01 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.91.

Return on Total Capital for WMT is now 16.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, WMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] managed to generate an average of $5,562 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.50.Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 7.37%.

Insider trade positions for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.