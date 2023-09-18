Wall Street Analyst Upgrade KeyCorp [KEY]. What else is Wall St. saying

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] gained 0.60% or 0.07 points to close at $11.72 with a heavy trading volume of 22150947 shares. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 9:35 AM that KeyBank Awards Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership with $300,000 Grant to Increase Affordable and Sustainable Housing.

The KeyBank Foundation has awarded Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership (INHP) a $300,000 grant to continue its efforts to create or preserve affordable housing opportunities near Indianapolis transit lines as part of the city’s first Equitable Transit-Oriented Development (ETOD) program. Through this program, INHP acquires and holds properties within a half mile of IndyGo’s 15-minute frequency routes to give developers time to prepare optimal site plans that will offer affordable housing for families earning low and moderate incomes.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The funding will support costs to maintain and hold the properties in this land bank. Since 2018, INHP has acquired 17 ETOD properties and has sold seven to developers as it works to reach its goal of providing 1,000 affordable units to Indianapolis residents.

It opened the trading session at $11.58, the shares rose to $11.835 and dropped to $11.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KEY points out that the company has recorded -4.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.89M shares, KEY reached to a volume of 22150947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $13.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.25.

Trading performance analysis for KEY stock

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.93 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.23, while it was recorded at 11.56 for the last single week of trading, and 13.42 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.31. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -5.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at KeyCorp [KEY]

The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.