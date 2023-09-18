Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Intel Corporation [INTC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] slipped around -0.79 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.88 at the close of the session, down -2.04%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Intel Celebrates AI Accessibility and Enables the Next Generation of Innovators.

Intel is celebrating AI accessibility innovation by next-generation technologists with its AI Global Impact Festival.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

​What’s New: Today, Intel announced the global grand-prize winners at its third-annual AI Global Impact Festival. The festival brings together future developers, and educators who are working to solve real-world problems using artificial intelligence (AI), with the support of policymakers and academic leaders. Students from 26 countries participated in the competition at this year’s festival, “Enriching Lives with AI Innovation.” Intel’s event program focused on building digital readiness for all students and celebrating AI innovations that drive inclusion, accessibility and responsible impact.

Intel Corporation stock is now 43.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INTC Stock saw the intraday high of $38.52 and lowest of $37.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.07, which means current price is +53.17% above from all time high which was touched on 09/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 39.51M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 67668826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intel Corporation [INTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $35.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67.

How has INTC stock performed recently?

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.80 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.90, while it was recorded at 38.54 for the last single week of trading, and 30.92 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.31. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.71.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corporation [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.86. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corporation [INTC] managed to generate an average of $60,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Intel Corporation [INTC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 7.82%.

Insider trade positions for Intel Corporation [INTC]

There are presently around $109.85 billion, or 62.5% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in INTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in INTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.