Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ford Motor Company [F]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.08% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.52%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 10:15 AM that BMW, Ford and Honda Agree to Create ChargeScape, a New Company Focused on Optimizing Electric Vehicle Grid Services.

ChargeScape will aim to unlock the full potential of electric vehicle (EV) technology through conveniently managed energy services never before possible with gasoline-powered vehicles – benefiting EV customers, electric utilities and automakers.

BMW Group, Ford and Honda will leverage years of cross-industry research around the Open Vehicle-Grid Integration Platform (OVGIP) to create a single platform that will seamlessly connect electric utilities, automakers and their interested EV customers to manage energy usage for a broad pool of EVs.

Over the last 12 months, F stock dropped by -9.63%. The one-year Ford Motor Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.87. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.51 billion, with 4.00 billion shares outstanding and 3.92 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 50.91M shares, F stock reached a trading volume of 63853462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $14.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 9.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.11 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.96, while it was recorded at 12.51 for the last single week of trading, and 12.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.88. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.25.

Return on Total Capital for F is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 324.86. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$11,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to -1.80%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in F stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in F stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.