Wall Street Analyst Initiated Citigroup Inc. [C]. What else is Wall St. saying

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.22%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM that Citi to Become First Digital Custodian on BondbloX Bond Exchange.

Citi Securities Services today announced that it has become the first digital custodian participant of BondbloX Bond Exchange (BBX), the world’s first fractional bond exchange using the latest in distributed ledger technology.

BBX was launched in 2020 to simplify bond investing by allowing investors to track and trade bonds electronically. The launch was seen as a significant leap forward in revolutionizing bond trading, making it more accessible to a broader range of investors by fractionalizing full-sized bonds and bringing many of the benefits of equities trading to the bond market, in terms of improved access to the exchange trading of bonds and now the provision of settlement and custodial services in the BBX market.

Over the last 12 months, C stock dropped by -11.81%. The one-year Citigroup Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.91. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.07 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.90 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.36M shares, C stock reached a trading volume of 22974324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 537.59.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.24, while it was recorded at 42.10 for the last single week of trading, and 46.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.56. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $62,346 per employee.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 3.90%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in C stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in C stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.