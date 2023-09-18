Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Revenue clocked in at $136.11 billion, down -39.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] price plunged by -0.27 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 9:08 AM that Walgreens Boots Alliance Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Announcement for October 12, 2023.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, followed by a one-hour conference call with WBA management beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The conference call will be simulcast through the WBA investor relations website at: http://investor.walgreensbootsalliance.com. A replay will be archived on the website for 12 months after the call.

A sum of 21715953 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.22M shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares reached a high of $22.64 and dropped to a low of $22.14 until finishing in the latest session at $22.42.

The one-year WBA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.24. The average equity rating for WBA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $32.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

WBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -20.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.49 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.45, while it was recorded at 21.99 for the last single week of trading, and 32.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Fundamentals:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

WBA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to -2.15%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.