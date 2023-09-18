Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Stock trading around $29.00 per share: What’s Next?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] plunged by -$0.42 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $29.12 during the day while it closed the day at $29.00. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Lynette Bell, President of Truist Foundation, Selected for 2023 Trailblazer Purpose Award.

The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP), the nation’s leading advocate for corporate social impact professionals, announced that Lynette Bell, President of Truist Foundation, was awarded the organization’s Trailblazer Award for her exceptional leadership in corporate social impact. Awarded during ACCP’s 2023 annual Purpose Awards ceremony and presented in partnership with Rocket Social Impact, the award recognizes corporate social responsibility (CSR) and ESG professionals making a significant social and business impact in their companies and communities.

“As the leading advocate for our profession, ACCP is thrilled to shine a spotlight on exemplary leaders like Lynette who are making a difference in the field of corporate social responsibility,” said ACCP President and CEO Carolyn Berkowitz. “Her dedication and innovative approaches to the work inspire us all as she represents what’s truly possible when business and social goals align creatively.”.

Truist Financial Corporation stock has also loss -2.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TFC stock has declined by -9.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.96% and lost -32.61% year-on date.

The market cap for TFC stock reached $39.19 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.41M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 21362047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $36.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.82.

TFC stock trade performance evaluation

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.21, while it was recorded at 29.43 for the last single week of trading, and 36.36 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.49.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.65. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] managed to generate an average of $118,453 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -0.29%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.