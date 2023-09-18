The Kroger Co. [KR] stock Upgrade by Northcoast analyst, price target now $60

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.16% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.32%. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 7:20 AM that Kroger Health Announces Collaboration with Performance Kitchen® to Offer Medically Tailored Meals.

Chef- and dietitian-crafted meals assist in managing and potentially improving chronic conditions.

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), is announcing its collaboration with Performance Kitchen® to offer medically tailored meals (MTMs). This will be the first time Kroger Health is offering evidence-based, registered dietitian approved meals that will offer nutrition intervention for people who are living with various health conditions including diabetes, heart disease and cancer. MTMs are created to meet the specific needs of individuals and may significantly improve a person’s overall health and wellness while providing access to nutritious foods.

Over the last 12 months, KR stock dropped by -5.35%. The one-year The Kroger Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.28. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.87 billion, with 717.00 million shares outstanding and 712.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, KR stock reached a trading volume of 22029076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $50.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.34, while it was recorded at 45.67 for the last single week of trading, and 46.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.06 and a Gross Margin at +19.43. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 15.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.27. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kroger Co. [KR] managed to generate an average of $5,172 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 73.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.85.The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 8.00%.

The Kroger Co. [KR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.