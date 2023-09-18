T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] moved up 6.08: Why It’s Important

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] price surged by 6.08 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Award.

The awards were made on September 7, 2023, under the T2 Biosystems’ Inducement Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”), which was adopted on March 1, 2018 and amended and restated on February 16, 2023 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of T2 Biosystems. The inducement awards consist of three option grant awards to purchase an aggregate of 1,200 shares of T2 Biosystems common stock and one grant of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering 40,000 shares of the Company’s common stock granted to the Company’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Scott Blood. The exercise price of the options was $0.3430 which was the per-share closing price of T2 Biosystems common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 7, 2023. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s date of hire and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. Subject to Mr. Blood’s continued service to the Company, one third of the RSUs shall vest on each of the first two anniversaries of the grant date and the remainder shall vest on the third anniversary of the grant date. The stock options and the RSU’s each have a ten-year term. The award was approved by the independent compensation committee of T2 Biosystems’ board of directors and was granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with T2 Biosystems in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

A sum of 66560361 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 107.50M shares. T2 Biosystems Inc. shares reached a high of $0.30 and dropped to a low of $0.2349 until finishing in the latest session at $0.28.

The average equity rating for TTOO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61.

TTOO Stock Performance Analysis:

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.64. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by -51.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2712, while it was recorded at 0.2744 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6389 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T2 Biosystems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -242.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.07. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -166.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -198.55. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 302.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$392,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TTOO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TTOO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.