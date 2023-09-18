SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain 96.75% so far this year. What now?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] closed the trading session at $9.07 on 09/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.88, while the highest price level was $9.14. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM that SoFi Selects Asurity Technologies’ RiskExec® SaaS Platform For Community Reinvestment Act Data Management and Analysis.

RiskExec, Inc. (“RiskExec”) a subsidiary of Asurity Technologies, LLC (“Asurity”), today, announced that SoFi – the digital personal finance company – will rely on RiskExec’s software for compliance and reporting purposes.

RiskExec is a leading SaaS compliance and reporting platform designed for managing regulatory compliance for banks, mortgage lenders, credit unions, auto lenders, and digital lenders. The best-in-class solution quickly geocodes, runs edit checks, and with clean data, creates analyses to determine lending dispositions, compares to peers by market, and tracks performance towards achieving internally defined goals.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 96.75 percent and weekly performance of 6.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 66.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 39.89M shares, SOFI reached to a volume of 30401349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $10.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33.

SOFI stock trade performance evaluation

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 9.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.62 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.99, while it was recorded at 8.96 for the last single week of trading, and 6.80 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +50.61. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.18.

Return on Total Capital for SOFI is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.92. Additionally, SOFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] managed to generate an average of -$76,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SOFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SOFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.