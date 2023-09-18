Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV] is 41.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [NASDAQ: ROIV] loss -1.74% or -0.2 points to close at $11.29 with a heavy trading volume of 22380046 shares. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Roivant Announces Redemption Fair Market Value in Connection with Redemption of its Outstanding Warrants.

On August 2, 2023, Roivant announced the redemption of all of its outstanding Warrants to purchase Common Shares pursuant to its Warrant Agreement dated September 30, 2021 with Equiniti Trust Company, LLC (formerly American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC) as successor warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”) (the “Warrant Agreement”), that remain outstanding following 5:00 p.m. New York City Time on September 1, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant (the “Redemption Price”). The Warrant Agent previously delivered the notice of redemption (the “Notice of Redemption”) to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Warrants on behalf of Roivant.

It opened the trading session at $11.49, the shares rose to $11.57 and dropped to $11.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ROIV points out that the company has recorded 32.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -293.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, ROIV reached to a volume of 22380046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIV shares is $15.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roivant Sciences Ltd. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 112.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

Trading performance analysis for ROIV stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.40. With this latest performance, ROIV shares gained by 4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 206.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.15 for Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.37, while it was recorded at 11.33 for the last single week of trading, and 9.11 for the last 200 days.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV] managed to generate an average of -$193,201 per employee.Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Roivant Sciences Ltd. [ROIV]

The top three institutional holders of ROIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ROIV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ROIV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.