Permian Resources Corporation [PR] Stock trading around $13.69 per share: What’s Next?

Permian Resources Corporation [NYSE: PR] loss -0.87% or -0.12 points to close at $13.69 with a heavy trading volume of 46960302 shares. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM that Permian Resources Announces Pricing of $500.0 Million Private Placement of 7.000% Senior Notes Due 2032.

Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources”) (NYSE: PR) announced today that Permian Resources Operating, LLC (the “Issuer”), a subsidiary of Permian Resources, has priced its previously announced private placement pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to eligible purchasers of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.000% senior notes due 2032 (the “Notes”). The Notes mature on January 15, 2032 and pay interest at the rate of 7.000% per year, payable on January 15 and July 15 of each year. The first interest payment on the Notes will be made on January 15, 2024. The Notes were priced at par. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Permian Resources and all of the Issuer’s subsidiaries that guarantee the Issuer’s obligations under its senior secured credit facility (the “credit facility”). The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay indebtedness, which may include amounts outstanding under its credit facility and amounts to be assumed in connection with the closing of the previously announced merger (the “Earthstone Merger”) with Earthstone Energy, Inc. (“Earthstone”). The Notes Offering is expected to close on September 12, 2023, subject to customary conditions.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, unless so registered, the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Issuer plans to offer and sell the Notes only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

It opened the trading session at $13.72, the shares rose to $13.86 and dropped to $13.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PR points out that the company has recorded 42.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -125.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.64M shares, PR reached to a volume of 46960302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Permian Resources Corporation [PR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PR shares is $16.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Permian Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Permian Resources Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for PR stock

Permian Resources Corporation [PR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.33. With this latest performance, PR shares gained by 11.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for Permian Resources Corporation [PR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.49, while it was recorded at 13.98 for the last single week of trading, and 10.68 for the last 200 days.

Permian Resources Corporation [PR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Permian Resources Corporation [PR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.15 and a Gross Margin at +58.64. Permian Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.17.

Return on Total Capital for PR is now 19.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Permian Resources Corporation [PR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.34. Additionally, PR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Permian Resources Corporation [PR] managed to generate an average of $2,362,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Permian Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Permian Resources Corporation [PR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Permian Resources Corporation go to 6.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Permian Resources Corporation [PR]

