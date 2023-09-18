Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Stock trading around $113.91 per share: What’s Next?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $115.20 during the day while it closed the day at $113.91. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Microsoft and Oracle Expand Partnership to Deliver Oracle Database Services on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft Joins Oracle as the Only Other Hyperscaler to Offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Database Services to Simplify Cloud Migration, Multicloud Deployment, and Management .

Oracle Corp and Microsoft Corp today announced Oracle Database@Azure, which gives customers direct access to Oracle database services running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and deployed in Microsoft Azure datacenters.

Oracle Corporation stock has also loss -9.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ORCL stock has declined by -9.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.30% and gained 39.36% year-on date.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $311.41 billion, with 2.73 billion shares outstanding and 1.59 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.69M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 23202291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $127.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 3.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 130.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 32.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.82. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.15, while it was recorded at 115.15 for the last single week of trading, and 99.57 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.58 and a Gross Margin at +65.68. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,885.93. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8,426.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $51,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.85%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.