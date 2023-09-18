Nokia Oyj [NOK] Revenue clocked in at $26.88 billion, down -15.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Nokia Oyj [NYSE: NOK] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.97 during the day while it closed the day at $3.93. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 15.09.2023.

Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release15 September 2023 at 21:00 EEST.

Nokia Oyj stock has also loss -2.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NOK stock has declined by -7.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.00% and lost -15.30% year-on date.

The market cap for NOK stock reached $22.63 billion, with 5.55 billion shares outstanding and 5.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.44M shares, NOK reached a trading volume of 21270517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nokia Oyj [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $5.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Nokia Oyj shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Oyj is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 271.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NOK stock trade performance evaluation

Nokia Oyj [NOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, NOK shares gained by 4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for Nokia Oyj [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.37 for the last 200 days.

Nokia Oyj [NOK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nokia Oyj [NOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.37 and a Gross Margin at +41.71. Nokia Oyj’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.86.

Return on Total Capital for NOK is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nokia Oyj [NOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.87. Additionally, NOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Nokia Oyj’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nokia Oyj [NOK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Oyj go to 6.72%.

Nokia Oyj [NOK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NOK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NOK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.