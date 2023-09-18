New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Revenue clocked in at $3.72 billion, up 35.93% YTD: What’s Next?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] price plunged by -1.60 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 1:30 PM that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. UNVEILS REFRESHED LOGO & BRAND IDENTITY FOR THE NEW FLAGSTAR BANK.

NEW LOGO UNITES LEGACY COMPANIES UNDER A SINGLE NAME AND CUSTOMER-CENTRIC BRAND.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company)” and its subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, N.A., (“Flagstar”), today unveiled a modern new visual identity and logo combining the best elements of the three legacy banks. It follows the acquisitions of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. and Signature Bank by NYCB and signals the unification of the three companies under the Flagstar name and their commitment to helping customers, clients, and communities to take charge and thrive.

A sum of 18334539 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.54M shares. New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares reached a high of $11.785 and dropped to a low of $11.54 until finishing in the latest session at $11.69.

The one-year NYCB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.79. The average equity rating for NYCB stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $15.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.09.

NYCB Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.26, while it was recorded at 11.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

NYCB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NYCB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NYCB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.