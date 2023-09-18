Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Stock trading around $0.68 per share: What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] price surged by 19.30 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Mullen Announces New Stops for the 2023 ‘Strikingly Different’ EV US Tour.

Eight additional locations include New York City, Boston, Detroit, Denver, Salt Lake City, Sonoma, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 171105578 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 61.18M shares. Mullen Automotive Inc. shares reached a high of $0.7193 and dropped to a low of $0.6077 until finishing in the latest session at $0.68.

Guru’s Opinion on Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MULN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 350.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

MULN Stock Performance Analysis:

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.18. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -30.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.34 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9506, while it was recorded at 0.5355 for the last single week of trading, and 28.2763 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mullen Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -128.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19,423.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$6,267,227 per employee.Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MULN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MULN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.