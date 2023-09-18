Market cap of Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] reaches 22.86B – now what?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] price surged by 0.29 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Rivian to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s 11th Annual Laguna Conference.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced that on Thursday September 14, 2023, at 10:30am PT Rivian’s founder and CEO, RJ Scaringe will participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley’s 11th Annual Laguna Conference.

A sum of 38149002 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 49.97M shares. Rivian Automotive Inc. shares reached a high of $24.62 and dropped to a low of $23.68 until finishing in the latest session at $24.18.

The one-year RIVN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.88. The average equity rating for RIVN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $29.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.79.

RIVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 14.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.69, while it was recorded at 23.71 for the last single week of trading, and 18.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rivian Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -413.51 and a Gross Margin at -199.03. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.24.

Return on Total Capital for RIVN is now -37.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.67. Additionally, RIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] managed to generate an average of -$478,119 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RIVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RIVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.