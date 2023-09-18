Market cap of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] reaches 57.44M – now what?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] closed the trading session at $0.40 on 09/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.331, while the highest price level was $0.41. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Novo Integrated Sciences’ IoNovo for Kids Granted Registration Number and Regulatory Approval by Turkey’s Ministry of Health.

Partners with NOYEM Global Foreign Trade and Consultancy Inc. for Distribution in Turkey.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), today announced that its IoNovo for Kids pure iodine oral spray has been granted a registration number and received regulatory approval by Turkey’s Ministry of Health as a dietary supplement determined to be safe, effective, of high quality, and eligible for sale in Turkey. With this registration, Novo’s two IoNovo Iodine related products have full approval for distribution and sale throughout Turkey.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 98.91 percent and weekly performance of 49.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 246.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 120.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 197.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.93M shares, NVOS reached to a volume of 29368992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

NVOS stock trade performance evaluation

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.53. With this latest performance, NVOS shares gained by 120.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 246.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.74 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1690, while it was recorded at 0.4044 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1535 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Total Capital for NVOS is now -20.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.41. Additionally, NVOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] managed to generate an average of -$159,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.