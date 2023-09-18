Market cap of Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] reaches 10.10M – now what?

Micromobility.com Inc. [NASDAQ: MCOM] price surged by 15.01 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Micromobility.com Inc Expands Its Presence with the Opening of First Service Location in Brooklyn.

Following the tremendous success of our flagship store in Soho, Micromobility.com Inc is thrilled to announce the opening of our first service location and subscription center in Brooklyn. This strategic expansion represents our commitment to becoming the number one choice for micromobility solutions in New York City and providing unmatched support to our valued subscribers.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912527711/en/.

A sum of 51612852 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.73M shares. Micromobility.com Inc. shares reached a high of $0.0848 and dropped to a low of $0.0686 until finishing in the latest session at $0.08.

The average equity rating for MCOM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micromobility.com Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66.

MCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.89. With this latest performance, MCOM shares dropped by -3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0803, while it was recorded at 0.0728 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8580 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Micromobility.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -399.27 and a Gross Margin at -172.24. Micromobility.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -528.21.

Additionally, MCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 674.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] managed to generate an average of -$288,993 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Micromobility.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Micromobility.com Inc. [MCOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.