Market cap of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] reaches 1.66B – now what?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] closed the trading session at $8.36 on 09/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.88, while the highest price level was $8.54. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 8:20 PM that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Successfully Completes At-the-Market Equity Offering, Raising More Than $325 Million, Substantially Increasing Its Financial Resilience.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), announced today that it has completed its previously disclosed at-the-market (“ATM”) equity offering launched on September 6, 2023. AMC raised approximately $325.5 million of new equity capital through the sale of 40 million shares, before commissions and fees, at an average price of approximately $8.14 per share.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The completion of this ATM equity offering significantly boosts AMC’s cash reserves, addresses current liquidity concerns, and fortifies the balance sheet. When coupled with the third quarter to-date 39% surge in industry box office compared to the same period last year and the record-breaking success of the highly anticipated TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film, the proceeds from the ATM equity offering allow AMC to continue along its successful recovery glidepath through changing market dynamics, including the ongoing strikes by writers and actors, and capitalize on opportunities to further strengthen its balance sheet.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -76.72 percent and weekly performance of 16.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -74.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -80.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.41M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 24084017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $16.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

AMC stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.43. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -74.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.50 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.18, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 47.29 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$28,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.