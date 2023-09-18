Market Analysts see Premier Inc. [PINC] falling to $25. Time to buy?

Premier Inc. [NASDAQ: PINC] price surged by 2.00 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Premier, Inc. Realigns Leadership Team and Promotes Key Executives to Accelerate Innovation and Profitable Growth.

Leigh Anderson is now Chief Operating Officer.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 29296531 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.05M shares. Premier Inc. shares reached a high of $22.16 and dropped to a low of $21.21 until finishing in the latest session at $21.93.

The one-year PINC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.37. The average equity rating for PINC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Premier Inc. [PINC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINC shares is $27.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Premier Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Premier Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PINC Stock Performance Analysis:

Premier Inc. [PINC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.27. With this latest performance, PINC shares dropped by -15.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.33 for Premier Inc. [PINC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.42, while it was recorded at 22.13 for the last single week of trading, and 29.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Premier Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Premier Inc. [PINC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.40 and a Gross Margin at +63.48. Premier Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.18.

Premier Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PINC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Premier Inc. go to 5.70%.

Premier Inc. [PINC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PINC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PINC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PINC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.