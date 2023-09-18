Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] is 26.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] price surged by 3.19 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada.

A sum of 30377764 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.19M shares. Kinross Gold Corporation shares reached a high of $5.20 and dropped to a low of $5.07 until finishing in the latest session at $5.18.

The one-year KGC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.38. The average equity rating for KGC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $6.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.60. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.68 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.92, while it was recorded at 4.97 for the last single week of trading, and 4.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.08 and a Gross Margin at +19.85. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KGC is now 4.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.34. Additionally, KGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] managed to generate an average of $6,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.