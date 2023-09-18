Hecla Mining Company [HL] moved up 3.43: Why It’s Important

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] closed the trading session at $4.22 on 09/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.15, while the highest price level was $4.335. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Hecla to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference and Gold Forum Americas.

Hecla Mining Company’s (NYSE:HL) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Russell D. Lawlar, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 12 at 1:30 PM Eastern time.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

President and CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will participate in a fireside chat at the Gold Forum Americas 2023 in Colorado Springs, CO, on Monday, September 18 at 10:20 AM Mountain Time. The live webcast can be accessed at https://www.goldforumamericas.com/company-session/2949.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.02 percent and weekly performance of 5.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, HL reached to a volume of 22666103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $6.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

HL stock trade performance evaluation

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.81 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.93, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 5.49 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +8.74. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.24.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now 0.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.08. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$20,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.