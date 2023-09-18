Geron Corporation [GERN] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $4

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] loss -3.91% or -0.09 points to close at $2.21 with a heavy trading volume of 19020016 shares. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Geron Announces Appointment of Michelle Robertson as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and the Retirement of Olivia Bloom, Geron’s Long-Time Chief Financial Officer.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Michelle Robertson as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer, effective September 25, 2023. Ms. Robertson’s appointment follows the retirement of Olivia Bloom, Geron’s incumbent CFO, also effective September 25, 2023. Ms. Bloom’s retirement brings to a close a remarkable career of nearly 30 years on Geron’s finance team, including serving the last twelve years as CFO.

“On behalf of the Board and our entire team, I would first like to express our deep appreciation and admiration for the countless contributions Olivia has made during her extraordinary tenure at Geron, from the Company’s early days as a discovery-focused organization through today when we are preparing for the potential commercialization of imetelstat in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes. Olivia’s strategic vision, financial prowess and inspiring dedication have been foundational in making Geron what we are today,” said John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In the same breath, I am also thrilled to welcome Michelle Robertson to the Geron executive management team at this important moment in our history. Michelle’s deep command of financial operations, her experience with managing the financial and organizational needs of a biotechnology company preparing to potentially launch its first commercial product, her prior experience with investors, analysts and investment bankers, and her hands-on experiences with commercial launches in the past will all be extremely valuable to our organization at this point in our corporate evolution.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.30, the shares rose to $2.315 and dropped to $2.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GERN points out that the company has recorded -16.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, GERN reached to a volume of 19020016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Geron Corporation [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2407.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for GERN stock

Geron Corporation [GERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.80. With this latest performance, GERN shares dropped by -18.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.43 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 2.77 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23246.64 and a Gross Margin at -45.64. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23808.89.

Return on Total Capital for GERN is now -87.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.69. Additionally, GERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geron Corporation [GERN] managed to generate an average of -$1,326,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Geron Corporation [GERN]

The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GERN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GERN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.