Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] is 43.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] gained 4.43% on the last trading session, reaching $1.65 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Denison CFO on Temporary Medical Leave of Absence, Interim CFO Appointed.

Denison Mines Corp. (‘Denison’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) reports that Mac McDonald (CPA), the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, is on a temporary medical leave of absence. Elizabeth Sidle (CPA, CA), who currently serves as Denison’s Vice President Finance, has also been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer. View PDF version.

Denison Mines Corp. represents 835.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.32 billion with the latest information. DNN stock price has been found in the range of $1.59 to $1.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 18371841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 168.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for DNN stock

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.38. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 24.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.36 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3412, while it was recorded at 1.5380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2127 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.45 and a Gross Margin at -156.66. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +84.71.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.13. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]

The top three institutional holders of DNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.