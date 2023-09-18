Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Revenue clocked in at $17.49 billion, up 88.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] loss -2.82% on the last trading session, reaching $15.19 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Hooray for Hollywood! Princess Cruises to Roll Out the Red Carpet on Three California Coastal “Hollywood Insider” Theme Cruises in October 2023.

Bringing together the stars of Dallas, musicians, special effects and makeup artists to share personal stories working in the entertainment industry, Princess Cruises is debuting a series of three “Hollywood Insider” theme cruises, sailing on California Coastal voyages in October 2023.

“As the leading cruise line on the west coast and with our connection to Hollywood as the idyllic, co-starring backdrop on ‘The Love Boat,’ it’s a natural fit for us to introduce a series of cruises highlighting notable entertainment industry artists who have shaped television and film through the decades,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience, Princess Cruises.

Carnival Corporation & plc represents 1.26 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.55 billion with the latest information. CCL stock price has been found in the range of $15.11 to $15.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.94M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 24265504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $17.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.88, while it was recorded at 15.36 for the last single week of trading, and 12.35 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.