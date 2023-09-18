Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] – find out why.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] gained 16.57% on the last trading session, reaching $0.98 price per share at the time. The company report on September 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Aurora Repurchases ~US$9.0 Million Principal Amount of Convertible Notes; Continues Progress Towards Positive Free Cash Flow with less than ~US$39 Million of Notes Outstanding.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced that it has repurchased an aggregate of approximately $12.3 million (US$9.0 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes (“Notes”) in multiple transactions between August 16 and September 8, 2023 at a total cash cost of $12.3 million (~US$9.0 million), including accrued interest, satisfied by the issuance of an aggregate ~20.1 million common shares of Aurora. Following completion of these repurchases, Aurora will have approximately $53 million (US$39 million) of Notes outstanding.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. represents 376.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $429.51 million with the latest information. ACB stock price has been found in the range of $0.8819 to $1.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.01M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 92901266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for ACB stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 85.78. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 96.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.13 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5534, while it was recorded at 0.8993 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7249 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.01 and a Gross Margin at -27.59. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.73.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -15.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.81. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$234,804 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ACB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ACB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.