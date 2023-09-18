Blackstone Inc. [BX] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $111

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.96% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.99%. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 7:45 AM that Blackstone Integrates Leading Credit and Insurance Businesses to Form Blackstone Credit and Insurance (BXCI) in Push Toward Next $1 Trillion.

Gilles Dellaert Named Global Head of BXCI, Dwight Scott Named Chairman.

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today the integration of its market-leading corporate credit, asset-based finance, and insurance groups into a single new unit, Blackstone Credit & Insurance (BXCI). Credit and Insurance is Blackstone’s fastest-growing segment – more than doubling to $295 billion in assets under management over the last three years. Today, Blackstone’s market-leading businesses include: the largest BDC (BCRED), largest private credit energy transition fund (BGREEN), largest manager of CLOs and senior loans in the world, and the second-largest alternative manager of insurance assets.

Over the last 12 months, BX stock rose by 20.28%. The one-year Blackstone Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.75. The average equity rating for BX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $137.63 billion, with 758.48 million shares outstanding and 704.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, BX stock reached a trading volume of 117137690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $112.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 39.19.

BX Stock Performance Analysis:

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 17.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.18 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.53, while it was recorded at 113.06 for the last single week of trading, and 90.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blackstone Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.15 and a Gross Margin at +98.77. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.84.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.82. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $372,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

BX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 11.26%.

Blackstone Inc. [BX] Institutonal Ownership Details

