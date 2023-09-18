Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is -12.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] loss -1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $28.84 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 7:59 AM that WANDA joins the Collaboration on Equitable Health and receives funding to improve health outcomes in communities of color.

WANDA is one of over 100 community-based organizations selected to participate in the Collaboration for Equitable Health, a transformative initiative powered by Bank of America. This collaborative effort brings together esteemed organizations such as the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, the American Diabetes Association, and the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

The Collaboration for Equitable Health, backed by a substantial $25 million investment over four years, has a clear mission: to enhance health outcomes within marginalized communities, including Black, Hispanic/Latino, Asian American, and Native American populations. The program is set to launch in 11 cities across the United States, including Albuquerque, Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Memphis, Philadelphia, San Antonio, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C.

Bank of America Corporation represents 8.04 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $232.03 billion with the latest information. BAC stock price has been found in the range of $28.75 to $29.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.20M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 60694631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $35.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 126.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.20.

Trading performance analysis for BAC stock

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.82 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.97, while it was recorded at 28.87 for the last single week of trading, and 30.84 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.82.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.28. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $126,857 per employee.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 24.37%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

There are presently around $152.85 billion, or 71.0% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.