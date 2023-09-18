Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain 19.02% so far this year. What now?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] traded at a high on 09/15/23, posting a 2.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.10. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Ally Financial schedules release of third quarter financial results.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its third quarter financial results for Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. The results will be available on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company’s performance. You may listen to the call via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally’s Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html). To join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc36ee4625f2b41cda9ae4a0d4ffccafb. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as a unique registrant ID.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 43115607 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ally Financial Inc. stands at 2.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.39%.

The market cap for ALLY stock reached $8.60 billion, with 303.68 million shares outstanding and 299.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 43115607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $32.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.36.

How has ALLY stock performed recently?

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.52 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.15, while it was recorded at 28.60 for the last single week of trading, and 27.43 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.34. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.95.

Return on Total Capital for ALLY is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.85. Additionally, ALLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] managed to generate an average of $147,845 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to -11.27%.

Insider trade positions for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ALLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ALLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.