Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Stock trading around $142.75 per share: What’s Next?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] plunged by -$1.37 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $144.95 during the day while it closed the day at $142.75. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM that James Manyika to join Airbnb’s Board of Directors.

Today, Airbnb is happy to announce that James Manyika is joining the company’s Board of Directors. His appointment to the Board is effective immediately and he will chair the board’s Stakeholder Committee. Currently Google’s Senior Vice President of Research, Technology and Society, James is a graduate of both the University of Zimbabwe and the University of Oxford, from which he holds two master’s degrees and a PhD in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics. Before joining Google, James spent nearly three decades at McKinsey where he led the renowned McKinsey Global Institute’s research on technology, the economy, and major global trends.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Airbnb Inc. stock has also loss -2.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABNB stock has inclined by 11.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.97% and gained 66.96% year-on date.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $93.29 billion, with 635.00 million shares outstanding and 413.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 74740213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $144.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 23.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ABNB stock trade performance evaluation

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 10.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.10 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.89, while it was recorded at 145.28 for the last single week of trading, and 118.85 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +69.76. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.54.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now 24.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.10. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of $277,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc. go to 22.00%.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ABNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ABNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.