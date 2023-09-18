AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] is -87.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ: AGRI] price surged by 41.60 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Mexico.

First year minimum revenue expected to be $600,000.

A sum of 149911683 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.79M shares. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.18 and dropped to a low of $0.1214 until finishing in the latest session at $0.14.

The average equity rating for AGRI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

AGRI Stock Performance Analysis:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.75. With this latest performance, AGRI shares gained by 19.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1270, while it was recorded at 0.1032 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6392 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AGRI is now -113.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -138.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.24. Additionally, AGRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] managed to generate an average of -$858,207 per employee.AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AGRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AGRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AGRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.