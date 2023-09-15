Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] Revenue clocked in at $22.40 million, up 4.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] closed the trading session at $0.17 on 09/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.17, while the highest price level was $0.18. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Zomedica Announces Expansion of Market Opportunity for TRUFORMA(R) Diagnostic Platform with Launch of First-and-only Point of Care eACTH Assay for Diagnosis and Management of Cushing’s Disease in Horses.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced the commercial launch of its newest assay – endogenous ACTH (eACTH) for equine plasma – for the TRUFORMA In-Clinic Biosensor Testing Platform.

Larry Heaton, Zomedica’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “For the last two years the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform has brought novel point of care diagnostic capabilities to small animal veterinarians, including Feline Optimized TSH and canine endogenous ACTH assays. Now equine veterinarians can experience the reference lab accuracy and point of care convenience of the TRUFORMA diagnostic platform with our newest assay, eACTH for equine plasma. This assay enables equine veterinarians in the clinic or at the stall to diagnose equine Cushing’s Disease, known clinically as pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (PPID), and monitor positive patients as they titrate therapy. This new assay for the TRUFORMA instrument is an example of Zomedica’s ongoing focus to meet the needs of clinical veterinarians in ways that promote both patient and practice health.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.48 percent and weekly performance of -5.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, ZOM reached to a volume of 5259808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

ZOM stock trade performance evaluation

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.76. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -13.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.84 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1996, while it was recorded at 0.1773 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2129 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.81 and a Gross Margin at +50.77. Zomedica Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.88.

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, ZOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] managed to generate an average of -$200,176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.90 and a Current Ratio set at 19.40.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ZOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ZOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.