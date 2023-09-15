ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] Is Currently -0.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] loss -0.27% or -0.03 points to close at $11.25 with a heavy trading volume of 2406710 shares. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Ship4wd Facilitates Global Supply Chain Flow for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses with $3M of Credit Utilized by Customers in the First Month of New Financing Solution.

Reaching this new milestone underscores the value of Ship4wd’s new financial solution as it opens additional avenues of global trade and improves cash flow for underserved importers and exporters with a new source of capital.

Ship4wd, a leading global digital freight forwarding solution platform, celebrates a new milestone in its journey to disrupt the status quo within the international shipping and logistics sector while supporting small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Ship4wd is proud to announce that the company’s customers were provided with over US$3 million in credit lines during the inaugural month of its financing solution’s launch, providing direct funding access to SMBs to pay for shipments up to 90 days from the cargo delivery date, so they can better compete and succeed in today’s challenging global economic situation.

It opened the trading session at $11.55, the shares rose to $11.73 and dropped to $11.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZIM points out that the company has recorded -53.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, ZIM reached to a volume of 2406710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $12.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ZIM stock

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, ZIM shares dropped by -16.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.62 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.09, while it was recorded at 11.40 for the last single week of trading, and 17.11 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]

The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ZIM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ZIM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.