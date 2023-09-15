William Blair lifts The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.26%. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Dave Pickles to Step Down as Chief Technology Officer of The Trade Desk on September 29, 2023.

Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) today announced that Dave Pickles will step down as Chief Technology Officer on September 29, 2023. Pickles will also step down from his role on the company’s Board of Directors. Although he is retiring from these day-to-day roles, Pickles will continue as a long-term advisor to the company.

Along with the company’s CEO, Jeff Green, Pickles co-founded The Trade Desk in 2009. He joined the Board of Directors in 2021. In his role as CTO, Pickles has overseen all aspects of the company’s industry-leading demand-side platform, including engineering, product innovation and data science. In addition, he has been a leader in industry-wide initiatives to improve security, privacy and trust across the digital advertising ecosystem, most recently with Unified ID 2.0. Over the last two years, he has worked closely with Sairaj Uddin, SVP of Engineering, and Gruia Pitigoi-Aron, SVP of Product, as they have assumed these leadership roles, reporting to Green.

Over the last 12 months, TTD stock rose by 33.70%. The one-year The Trade Desk Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.87. The average equity rating for TTD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.06 billion, with 488.43 million shares outstanding and 441.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, TTD stock reached a trading volume of 3136319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $86.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 79.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TTD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 15.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.18 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.70, while it was recorded at 85.38 for the last single week of trading, and 64.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Trade Desk Inc. Fundamentals:

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TTD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 24.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Institutonal Ownership Details

