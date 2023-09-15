why Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MIRM] gained 8.01% on the last trading session, reaching $32.36 price per share at the time. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 10:07 AM that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Eric Bjerkholt as Chief Financial Officer.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) today announced the appointment of Eric Bjerkholt as chief financial officer (CFO).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Eric is an accomplished CFO bringing an outstanding track record in driving financial performance, business development, and operations management,” said Chris Peetz, president and chief executive officer at Mirum. “Eric is joining at an important period of growth and global scale for Mirum, and it is a pleasure to have his experience and leadership at Mirum as we continue to execute on numerous initiatives across our rare disease franchises.”.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 38.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.20 billion with the latest information. MIRM stock price has been found in the range of $29.69 to $32.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 567.34K shares, MIRM reached a trading volume of 2568650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIRM shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.89.

Trading performance analysis for MIRM stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.28. With this latest performance, MIRM shares gained by 25.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.70 for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.57, while it was recorded at 30.71 for the last single week of trading, and 24.42 for the last 200 days.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -170.28 and a Gross Margin at +83.50. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.05.

Return on Total Capital for MIRM is now -48.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.35. Additionally, MIRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] managed to generate an average of -$692,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM]

The top three institutional holders of MIRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MIRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MIRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.